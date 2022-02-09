Dr. Janie Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janie Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janie Bruce, MD
Dr. Janie Bruce, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Bruce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bruce's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Rheumatology146 E Hospital Dr Ste 550, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7410
-
2
Lexington Rheumatology146 N Hospital Dr Ste 550, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 345-3414
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruce?
My elderly mother has osteoporosis, and I've been taking her to Dr. Bruce every 6 months since July 2015 for checkups and medication. Dr. Bruce has been very patient, kind, caring, unhurried, and thorough during each appointment. I wish I could say the same for every doctor my mother and I have! I'm so glad we found Dr. Bruce, and eventually I'll be seeing her for myself too!
About Dr. Janie Bruce, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1932308558
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce works at
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.