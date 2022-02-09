Overview of Dr. Janie Bruce, MD

Dr. Janie Bruce, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Bruce works at Lexington Rheumatology in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.