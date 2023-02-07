Overview of Dr. Janie Grumley, MD

Dr. Janie Grumley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.



Dr. Grumley works at The Margie Petersen Breast Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.