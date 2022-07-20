Overview

Dr. Janika Wallace, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Wallace works at Christianacare Primary Care At Middletown East in Middletown, DE with other offices in North East, MD and Elkton, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.