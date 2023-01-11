Dr. Janina Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janina Rojas, MD
Overview of Dr. Janina Rojas, MD
Dr. Janina Rojas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Rojas' Office Locations
Broward Health Physician Group2866 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rojas was amazing! She paid attention to the little details and my children received excelent care from her. I definitely will be returning to see in the the future. SHE ROCKS!!
About Dr. Janina Rojas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
