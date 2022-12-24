Overview

Dr. Janine Chamberlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Chamberlin works at First California Physician Partners in Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.