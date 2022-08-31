Overview

Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kyrillos works at Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.