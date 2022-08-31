See All Bariatric Doctors in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD

Bariatric Medicine
4.8 (239)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kyrillos works at Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala
    Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala
225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aug 31, 2022
    She’s a really good doc. And easy to work w. I had been to several other docs before over the course of at least a year trying to figure out why I was completely out of control painfully hungry. No one seemed to have any idea why until I visited Dr Kyrillos. I’m so glad I got an appointment w her or who knows when a doc would finally figure out what was wrong w me. Whether you have a problem like that or your looking just to lose weight and haven’t been able to on your own she’s a really good doc to make an appointment w. I did lose some weight before starting w Dr Kyrillos when the crazy hunger would back off for periods. And I wasn’t even planning to lose more on purpose. But in total including weight I lost before Dr Kyrillos to now I’ve lost 70 lbs.
    About Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD

    • Bariatric Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Female
    • 1467487595
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

