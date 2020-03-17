See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Janine Tabas, MD

Cataract Surgery
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Janine Tabas, MD

Dr. Janine Tabas, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Tabas works at Kay & Tabas Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tabas' Office Locations

    Kay & Tabas Associates
    601 Walnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 925-6402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Would highly recommend her.
    — Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Janine Tabas, MD

    • Cataract Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janine Tabas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabas works at Kay & Tabas Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tabas’s profile.

    Dr. Tabas has seen patients for Drusen, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

