Overview of Dr. Janine Tabas, MD

Dr. Janine Tabas, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Tabas works at Kay & Tabas Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.