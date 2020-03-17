Dr. Janine Tabas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janine Tabas, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Kay & Tabas Associates601 Walnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 925-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent doctor. Would highly recommend her.
- Cataract Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073502647
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Kay & Tabas Associates
