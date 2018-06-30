Overview

Dr. Janis Coffin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Coffin works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.