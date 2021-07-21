Dr. Janis D'Angelo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janis D'Angelo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Janis D'Angelo, DPM
Dr. Janis D'Angelo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. D'Angelo's Office Locations
Richmond Medical Pain Management1368 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-0237
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D is one of the nicest and kindest doctors around! My mom was housebound and was in need of her assistance. Not only did Dr. D come to the house to treat my mom, but she saved her toe! Dr. D rocks!!
About Dr. Janis D'Angelo, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Angelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Angelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.