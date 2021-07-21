Overview of Dr. Janis D'Angelo, DPM

Dr. Janis D'Angelo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. D'Angelo works at Richmond Medical Pain Management in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.