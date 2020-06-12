Dr. Janis Dzelzkalns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dzelzkalns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janis Dzelzkalns, MD
Overview of Dr. Janis Dzelzkalns, MD
Dr. Janis Dzelzkalns, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Dzelzkalns' Office Locations
MedEye Associates - Miami Office5858 Sw 68th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Eye Associates9299 SW 152nd St Ste 101, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 661-8588
MedEye Associates - Homestead Office925 NE 30th Ter Ste 216, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 661-8588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Dzelzkalns was excellent!! I have been going to him to him for 11 years and I regret greatly that he has left the office!! I wish he would return eventually!
About Dr. Janis Dzelzkalns, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1801895172
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dzelzkalns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dzelzkalns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzelzkalns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dzelzkalns has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dzelzkalns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzelzkalns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzelzkalns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzelzkalns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzelzkalns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.