Overview of Dr. Janis Fee, MD

Dr. Janis Fee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Fee works at St Joseph Heritage Medical Group in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.