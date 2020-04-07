Overview

Dr. Janis Ingebrigtsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Ingebrigtsen works at JANIS C INGEBRIGTSEN MD in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Rockville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.