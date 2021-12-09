Dr. Janis Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janis Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Janis Jones, MD
Dr. Janis Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Children's Care Center5205 Greenwood Ave Ste 251, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-8701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is a amazing. She has cared for two of my premature babies and just started caring for my last son. She listens and address all of my concerns when it comes to my babies. I also reco her to anyone that is looking for a great pediatrician as well.
About Dr. Janis Jones, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1487683843
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.