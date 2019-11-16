Overview of Dr. Janis Lawrence-Jackson, DO

Dr. Janis Lawrence-Jackson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence-Jackson works at Gulf Coast Kidney Associates PL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.