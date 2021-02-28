Dr. Ardis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janita Ardis, MD
Overview of Dr. Janita Ardis, MD
Dr. Janita Ardis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Ardis works at
Dr. Ardis' Office Locations
Janita M. Ardis, MD, Inc1131 E Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73131 Directions (405) 475-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janita Ardis, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245382993
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- U Ottawa
- Ottawa Genl
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardis works at
Dr. Ardis has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardis.
