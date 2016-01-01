Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD
Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Charles University 1st Faculty Of Medicine.
Excelenta Family M.D., LLC3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 506, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 231-4040Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- MedCare International
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Czech, Slovak and Spanish
- 1003082967
- St. Clare's Hospital of Schenectady
- Reiman Teaching Hospital and Out-Patient Clinic, Dep. Of Im
- Charles University 1st Faculty Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Baiza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baiza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baiza speaks Czech, Slovak and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.