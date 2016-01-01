Dr. Janki Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janki Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janki Trivedi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Southland Arthrites and Osteoporosis Medical Center Inc.29798 Haun Rd Ste 301, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 672-1866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southland Arthritis and Ostprs949 Calhoun Pl Ste F, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-5000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1356665905
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
