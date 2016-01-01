Overview of Dr. Janki Trivedi, MD

Dr. Janki Trivedi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Trivedi works at Southland Arthritis and Ostprs in Menifee, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.