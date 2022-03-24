Overview of Dr. Janmejay Shaktawat, MD

Dr. Janmejay Shaktawat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They completed their residency with University Health Center of Pittsburgh



Dr. Shaktawat works at Health First Internal Medicine Associates LLC in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.