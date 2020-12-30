See All General Surgeons in Blacksburg, VA
Dr. Jann Holwick, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Blacksburg, VA
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jann Holwick, MD

Dr. Jann Holwick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Holwick works at TASL North in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holwick's Office Locations

    Tasl Clinic
    2609 Sheffield Dr Ste 100, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 443-0114
    1095 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 330-9323

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jann Holwick, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1992790406
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Holwick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Holwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Holwick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holwick.

