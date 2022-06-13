Overview of Dr. Janna Chibry, MD

Dr. Janna Chibry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Chibry works at College Hill OB/GYN - Wichita in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.