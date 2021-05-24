Overview

Dr. Janna Lachtchinina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Altay State Medical University and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Lachtchinina works at Rockville Medical Care, LLC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.