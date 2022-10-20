See All Dermatologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Janna Nunez-Gussman, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janna Nunez-Gussman, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Nunez-Gussman works at WELDON EDWARD COLLINS MD in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    W Edward Collins Mdpa
    3070 College St Ste 208, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 835-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Nunez has been my dermatologist for many years and has preformed Mohs surgery on me. She is great. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking caring professional help.
    Lynn Strait — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Janna Nunez-Gussman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831215094
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • Christas St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nunez-Gussman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nunez-Gussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nunez-Gussman works at WELDON EDWARD COLLINS MD in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nunez-Gussman’s profile.

    Dr. Nunez-Gussman has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez-Gussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez-Gussman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez-Gussman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez-Gussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez-Gussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

