Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patterson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Janna Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Janna Patterson, MD
Dr. Janna Patterson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
Seattle Children's Hospital4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
About Dr. Janna Patterson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1235141672
Education & Certifications
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.