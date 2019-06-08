Overview

Dr. Janna Prater, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Prater works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.