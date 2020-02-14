Dr. Janna Spahr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janna Spahr, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janna Spahr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milford, NE. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry.
Milford Dental Clinic112 S B St, Milford, NE 68405 Directions (402) 289-8709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fallbrook Family Dentistry575 Fallbrook Blvd Ste 107, Lincoln, NE 68521 Directions (402) 833-3579Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
very good, but i have trouble remembering things so need to have instructions written down for me. Hygienist did this for me.
- Dentistry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1972813673
- University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry
Dr. Spahr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spahr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Spahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.