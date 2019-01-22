Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They completed their fellowship with Metro Urology
Urologic Consultants PC2093 Health Dr SW Ste 202, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 459-4171
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
I found Dr Thompson to be very helpful and professional. She explained all procedures and answered all my questions. She took plenty of time for my exam and consult. I would recommend her to others.
- Metro Urology
- University Of Buffalo-Suny
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
