Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD

Urology
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Wyoming, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD

Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They completed their fellowship with Metro Urology

Dr. Thompson works at Urologic Consultants in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urologic Consultants PC
    2093 Health Dr SW Ste 202, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-4171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Overactive Bladder

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2019
    I found Dr Thompson to be very helpful and professional. She explained all procedures and answered all my questions. She took plenty of time for my exam and consult. I would recommend her to others.
    Jan 22, 2019
    About Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104089986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Metro Urology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Buffalo-Suny
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jannah Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at Urologic Consultants in Wyoming, MI. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

