Dr. Jannet Huang, MD
Dr. Jannet Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
The Center for Optimal Health3500 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 872-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my endocrinologist for 20 years. She is caring and her approach is in prevention of disease. I have total confidence in her advice and I know she cares about me.
About Dr. Jannet Huang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1497796049
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University of Toronto
- Mount Sinai Hospital-University Of Toronto|U Toronto
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Cantonese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.