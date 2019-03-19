Dr. Janti Chaaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janti Chaaban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janti Chaaban, MD
Dr. Janti Chaaban, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Chaaban works at
Dr. Chaaban's Office Locations
Hudson Pediatric Cardiology Center Inc.33-41 Newark St Ste 4C, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 892-2938
The New Jersey Center for Autism Resources and Ed81 Davis Ave Ste 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4184
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! She takes her time very through and extremely knowledgeable. Had great bedside manner and just genuinely caring. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Janti Chaaban, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013169937
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Chaaban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaaban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaaban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaaban.
