Overview of Dr. Januario Castro, MD

Dr. Januario Castro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Bone Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

