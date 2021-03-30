Dr. Januariusz Styperek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Styperek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Januariusz Styperek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Januariusz Styperek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Acad Med Poznan and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2314 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 732-1586
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have no insurance and had a medical emergency, if it wasn't for Dr.styperek I would be alive,he did so much for me and still does,he came to the hospital once or twice a day to see me for almost a month,and he knew I had no insurance!!Not to many doctors would have done that!! I love him!! Thank you
About Dr. Januariusz Styperek, MD
- Cardiology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1194811646
Education & Certifications
- Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Acad Med Poznan
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
