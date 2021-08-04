Overview

Dr. January Hill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.