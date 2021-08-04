Dr. January Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. January Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. January Hill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 540 Charter Blvd Ste 200, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 283-0003
-
2
Essentia Health-Fargo3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8000Monday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
3
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions (218) 732-2800
-
4
Fauquier Hospital500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5080Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
I love Dr. Hill! She did my gastric bypass surgery and emergency small bowel obstruction repair (not her fault, it's a known possible complication) last year. She is always straight forward with you and is a no bull kind of doctor! I love her personality as well and she really seems to care about her patients. I'm about to place my life in her hands for a 3rd time to remove my gallbladder.
About Dr. January Hill, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174757462
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.