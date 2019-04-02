Dr. Janus Butcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janus Butcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janus Butcher, MD
Dr. Janus Butcher, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota-Duluth School Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Butcher works at
Dr. Butcher's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
-
3
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butcher?
Best Doctor for knee shots they lasted me 6years he's well worth the drive I live near Wisconsin Dells so it takes me several hours to drive to his clinic but well worth it. He is the best !
About Dr. Janus Butcher, MD
- Urgent Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588610992
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
- University of Minnesota-Duluth School Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Butcher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Butcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butcher works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Butcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.