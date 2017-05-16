Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- IL
- Mount Prospect
- Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD
Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD
Overview
Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences Poznan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Mejer works at
Locations
-
1
Central Family Care & Weight Loss Clinic601 W Central Rd Ste 6, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (224) 347-2564
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hangover
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Disorders
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejer?
Dr. Mejer is an excelent dr. He answered many of my health questions I had, and I like his holistic approach. I feel much better thanks to Dr. Mejer. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1790836807
Education & Certifications
- Saint Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center
- Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center
- University Of Medical Sciences Poznan
- University Of Medical Sciences Poznan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejer works at
Dr. Mejer speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.