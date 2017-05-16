See All Family Doctors in Mount Prospect, IL
Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences Poznan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Mejer works at Central Family Care & Weight Loss Clinic in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Family Care & Weight Loss Clinic
    601 W Central Rd Ste 6, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 347-2564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Malaise and Fatigue
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Malaise and Fatigue
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hangover
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Screenings
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    May 16, 2017
    Dr. Mejer is an excelent dr. He answered many of my health questions I had, and I like his holistic approach. I feel much better thanks to Dr. Mejer. I highly recommend this doctor!
    Kathrine in Palatine, IL — May 16, 2017
    About Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1790836807
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center
    Internship
    Internship
    • University Of Medical Sciences Poznan
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School

