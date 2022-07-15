Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD is a Dermatologist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 925 NE 30th Ter Ste 306, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 245-4441
- 2 12365 SW 43rd St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 485-8666
-
3
Miami Office13055 SW 42nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 485-8666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient. I was prepared to wait based on previous reviews. There are two specialists sharing the waiting area so that in part explains why so many people waiting. At the end I found what I was looking for, a true dermatologist. I visited two other dermatologist in yrs past and they were all about cosmetics but they lacked knowledge. Dr. Sánchez showed great knowledge on skin conditions, took the time to explain treatment, expected results and f/ u if . I did not mind the wait to be able to have a consultation with a true professional. I recommend he100 %. We wait for many other things which are not important. A visit with Dr. Sánchez is worth a wait.
About Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366440729
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Dry Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
