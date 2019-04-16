Overview

Dr. Japhet Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Mary A Durbin MD Pllc in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.