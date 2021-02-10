See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jaquelline Perlman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jaquelline Perlman, MD

Dr. Jaquelline Perlman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Perlman works at NYU Langone OBGYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Perlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU OBGYN Cobble Hill
    97 AMITY ST, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2500
  2. 2
    186 Joralemon St Fl 12, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4600
  3. 3
    Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn
    150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-8555

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Oophorectomy

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Feb 10, 2021
    17 Years and 2 children with this angel! I would not trade her for ANYTHING! She IS AWESOME!
    — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Jaquelline Perlman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1922186964
    Education & Certifications

    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaquelline Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlman works at NYU Langone OBGYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perlman’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

