Dr. Jared Acoba, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jared Acoba, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
The Queens Medical Center321 N Kuakini St Ste 404, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 686-4244
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Molokai General Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Dr. Acoba is very knowledgeable. He listens to my concerns and takes time to answer my questions. Dr. Acoba is easy to get along with and together, we make a great team. I trust him with my life and I am happy to have him as my doctor.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1508889338
Dr. Acoba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acoba accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acoba has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Acoba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acoba.
