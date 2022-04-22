Overview of Dr. Jared Armstrong, MD

Dr. Jared Armstrong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Dr. Krysten Bell in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.