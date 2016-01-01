See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jared Baeten, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jared Baeten, MD

Dr. Jared Baeten, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Baeten works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baeten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline
    325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jared Baeten, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043201684
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jared Baeten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baeten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baeten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baeten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baeten works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Baeten’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baeten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baeten.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baeten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baeten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

