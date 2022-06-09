Overview

Dr. Jared Beck, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Beck works at Family Care at Arbor Walk in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.