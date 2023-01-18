See All Urologists in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD

Urology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Bieniek works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    7 Elm St Ste 307, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 974-8500
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    10 Birdseye Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Retrieval (Via Electroejaculation) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr Bieniek performed the TURP procedure on me with outstanding results, changed my life for the better, best bedside manner ever experienced, easy to talk to, highly recommend
    Arnold Jacobowitz — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD

    • Urology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982846457
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieniek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bieniek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bieniek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bieniek has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieniek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieniek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieniek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bieniek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bieniek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

