Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieniek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Bieniek works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group7 Elm St Ste 307, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 974-8500
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Birdseye Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bieniek?
Dr Bieniek performed the TURP procedure on me with outstanding results, changed my life for the better, best bedside manner ever experienced, easy to talk to, highly recommend
About Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982846457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bieniek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bieniek accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bieniek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bieniek works at
Dr. Bieniek has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieniek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieniek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieniek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bieniek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bieniek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.