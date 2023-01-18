Overview

Dr. Jared Bieniek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Bieniek works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.