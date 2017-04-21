Overview

Dr. Jared Bortman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Bortman works at Gastrointestinal Specialists PC in Troy, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Barrett's Esophagus, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.