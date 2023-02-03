Overview of Dr. Jared Braud, MD

Dr. Jared Braud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Braud works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Bursitis and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.