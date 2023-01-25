Overview of Dr. Jared Brummel, DO

Dr. Jared Brummel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA.



Dr. Brummel works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.