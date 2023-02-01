Overview of Dr. Jared Cox, MD

Dr. Jared Cox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Cox works at Urology Centers Alabama in Homewood, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Overactive Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.