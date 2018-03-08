Dr. Ellman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Ellman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior833 Chestnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really is the best! Compassionate and clear-sighted.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114039682
Education & Certifications
- University PA
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.