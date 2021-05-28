See All Nephrologists in Danville, IN
Dr. Jared Fialkow, DO

Nephrology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jared Fialkow, DO

Dr. Jared Fialkow, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Fialkow works at Hendricks Nephrology in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fialkow's Office Locations

  1
    Hendricks Nephrology Associates
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 145, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Gout
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Gout
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Ultrasound, Renal
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Dehydration
Hemodialysis
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hydronephrosis
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ultrasound, Kidney
Ureteral Stones
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    Dr Fialko is thorough, explains everything very well, and listens to my questions. I highly recommend him.
    Patricia B — May 28, 2021
    Dr. Fialkow's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Fialkow

    About Dr. Jared Fialkow, DO

    • Nephrology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1619931037
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health
    • Putnam County Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Fialkow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fialkow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fialkow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fialkow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fialkow works at Hendricks Nephrology in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Fialkow’s profile.

    Dr. Fialkow has seen patients for Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fialkow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fialkow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fialkow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fialkow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fialkow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

