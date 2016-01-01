Dr. Jared Garlick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garlick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Garlick, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Garlick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Garlick works at
Locations
Jerry Chidester, MD11762 S State St Ste 333, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 839-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jared Garlick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery, Houston
- University Of Utah Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Southern Utah University
