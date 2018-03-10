Dr. Jared Hossack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hossack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Hossack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Hossack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Mid-Atlantic GI Consultants PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2380
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 733-1000
Midatlantic Endoscopy Center4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 100, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2378
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4273
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my colonoscopy. The office is really wonderful and works well together. Every single person I encountered was kind and took the time to explain what they needed from me and what they were going to do. Dr. Hossack was very nice and made me feel very comfortable considering the procedure being kind of awkward. I would recommend this office for anyone getting a routine colonoscopy.
About Dr. Jared Hossack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316106636
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hossack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hossack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hossack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hossack has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hossack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hossack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hossack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.