Offers telehealth
Dr. Jared Jaffe, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
Craig L. Stemmer MD PA2900 N Military Trl Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 241-7100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Jaffe for about 10 years. He controlled my blood pressure better than any other doctors I've seen. I visit him regularly and results are good.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1093709859
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Gout and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffe speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
